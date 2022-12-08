Police save Brooklyn man threatening to jump from top of truck

A mentally ill Brooklyn man was saved from jumping off a large box truck in an East New York, Brooklyn truck yard this afternoon after scaling the vehicle and holding cops at bay for over an hour.

The man, not identified, apparently entered the yard, Pentum Trucking at Fountain Avenue and Wortman Avenues, at about 4 p.m. during business hours and climbed to the top of the truck. Employees said he gave no warning and began ranting and pacing until police from the 75th Precinct arrived.

Emergency Service police surrounded the vehicle and attempted to talk the man down, but he began complaining about missiles and rockets flying overhead and was at times incoherent.

Officers patiently talked with him until he was convinced to descend onto a pile of wooden pallets where police were eventually able to grab him.

The unidentified man was taken to Brookdale Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation.