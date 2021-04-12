Queens Midtown Tunnel to be reduced to one lane in both directions next two weekends: MTA | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For the next two weekends, motorist will have to cope with at least one of the tubes in the Queens Midtown Tunnel being closed for milling and paving, as per the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

On Monday, the agency said the Manhattan-bound tube will close at 11 p.m. on April 16 until Monday, April 19, at 5 a.m. The same will be true of the Queens-bound tunnel starting Friday, April 23, at 11 p.m. through Monday, April 26, at 5 a.m.

During this period, traffic will be funneled in both directions through one of the tubes with one lane going under the East River. Additional work on the weekends of April 30 through May 3 and May 7 through May 10 will mean partial overnight closures.