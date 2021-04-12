Quantcast
Queens Midtown Tunnel to be reduced to one lane in both directions next two weekends: MTA | amNewYork
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Transit

Queens Midtown Tunnel to be reduced to one lane in both directions next two weekends: MTA

By
0
comments
Posted on
Traffic in the Queens Midtown Tunnel. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

For the next two weekends, motorist will have to cope with at least one of the tubes in the Queens Midtown Tunnel being closed for milling and paving, as per the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

On Monday, the agency said the Manhattan-bound tube will close at 11 p.m. on April 16 until Monday, April 19, at 5 a.m. The same will be true of the Queens-bound tunnel starting Friday, April 23, at 11 p.m. through Monday, April 26, at 5 a.m.

During this period, traffic will be funneled in both directions through one of the tubes with one lane going under the East River. Additional work on the weekends of April 30 through May 3 and May 7 through May 10 will mean partial overnight closures.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC