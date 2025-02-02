Queens shooting suspects open fire on teen in brazen assault: cops

The NYPD say they are on the hunt for three youths who shot a teen boy in a caught-on-camera afternoon Queens ambush last month.

Queens cops are on the hunt for three youths who shot a teen boy in a caught-on-camera afternoon ambush last month.

According to police sources, the brazen incident unfolded on 123rd Avenue and 147th Street in Jamaica at around 2:54 p.m. on Jan. 28.

Authorities said a group of about seven individuals approached a 17-year-old boy in the residential area when three of them pulled out guns and began firing. One of the bullets struck the victim in the buttocks.

Officers from the 113th Precinct responded, and EMS rushed the teenager to Cohen’s Children’s Medical Center, where he was treated for his injury and listed in stable condition.

Surveillance footage from the street shows a group striding up the block before several among them appear to fire. They then are caught scrambling to flee, with one of the suspects falling face-first on the roadway during the getaway.

Two of the gunmen were last seen wearing black coats and ripped jeans, while the third was wearing a red coat.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the perpetrators’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.