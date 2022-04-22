Recycle your unwanted laptops in Brooklyn for Earth Day

In celebration of Earth Day, on April 22 and 23, Globetops, a local non-profit organization, will be hosting a laptop recycling program at the charity’s Sunset Park headquarters.

All donors will be given a raffle ticket per eligible item donated, with prizes including gift cards from local Industry City businesses, such as Taza Market, Saskia, and more. A Paypal QR code will be available on-site for monetary donations, and each $20 donation is eligible for a raffle ticket.

Laptops and iMacs made after 2012 with their chargers will be accepted for donation, but not Keyboards, mice, printers, scanners, display cables, and monitors. Supporters can donate laptops to Globetops year-round as well as tax-deductible cash donations.

Globetops connects laptop donors with students, artists, entrepreneurs, and activists working in gender equality, social justice, education and media. On their website, donors can browse profiles of the individuals in need of laptops. Donors can erase their hard drives and donate to Globetops by mail or via free NYC-area pickup.

By redirecting donations that might have otherwise ended up in the landfill, Globetops helps emphasize the importance of recycling old devices as well as helping those who don’t have access to broadband internet.

Since 2020, Globetops has repurposed and donated more than 600 laptops to individuals across the five boroughs. In addition to its local New York City community, Globetops serves 11 countries globally, including Guinea, Haiti, India, Nepal, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, Ecuador, and the Dominican Republic.

For more information regarding the event or the Globetoppers, visit their website here.