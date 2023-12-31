Retired cop in Brooklyn shoots suspect in apparent robbery attempt: sources

Police are investigating after a retired cop shot a man in the leg in Coney Island while trying to stop a daylight robbery on New Year’s Eve, authorities and sources familiar with the incident confirmed.

A retired cop in Brooklyn shot and wounded a man during an apparent robbery attempt on New Year’s Eve, sources familiar with the case.

Detectives are continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting, which occurred at about 2:13 p.m. on Dec. 31 at a business located at 3250 Coney Island Ave. in Brighton Beach.

Officers from the 60th Precinct, in responding to reports about the incident, located the suspect, a man of an undisclosed age who had been shot in the leg.

EMS rushed him to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition, sources familiar with the case said.

Sources familiar with the investigation indicate that the shooting may have taken place after the retired officer, who holds a gun permit, apparently intervened during an attempted robbery.

Police were seen on Sunday afternoon swarming two cars left abandoned in the center of Coney Island Avenue, with their doors open and a single sneaker sitting beside them.

“It was absolutely chaotic, he was 50 yards away,” local Adam King said. “I’m seeing the cars with the open door.”

Investigators blocked off the area while seeking clues and evidence connected to the incident. Charges have not been filed at this time while the probe continues.