Robin Williams enters Hazelden facility to recommit to his recovery

Robin Williams, 62, has checked into the Dan Anderson Renewal Center — a Hazelden facility in Minnesota — for a one- to two-week stay, but has not relapsed into drug or alcohol addiction, according to a source.

“After working back-to-back projects, Robin is simply taking the opportunity to fine-tune and focus on his continued commitment, of which he remains extremely proud,” said a statement released by his publicist.

Williams, who has struggled with cocaine and alcohol in the past, but who has been sober for almost 20 years, checked into the 12-step center this week not unlike he would schedule a yoga retreat or spa vacation, said a person who knows him.

Sessions at the Renewal Center “focus on common issues faced in recovery-spiritualfitness, emotional balance, healthy relationships, grief, meditation, and more,” according to its website.