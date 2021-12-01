Quantcast
Rockabilly with Christmas favorites at Swing46

By Tequila Minsky
Interpreting The King with a lot of Christmas favorites.
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

A high energy evening spurring diners to feet-stomping between bites of their salad, entre, and dessert fills the dinner hour at the Rockabilly Christmas Show at Swing46  Jazz and Super Club on Restaurant Row. 

The dinner and show is framed with a history of rockabilly and fueled by a lot of Elvis classics including Blue Suede Shoes.  Elvis interpreter Shea Arender is backed by seven instruments and two vocalists.  

Great Balls and Whole Lot Shakin’ are on the playlist as well vocalist Sarah Hayes singing  Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the  Christmas Tree and Jade Litaker’s beautiful rendering of I’ve Got Your Love to Keep Me Warm. 

Diners clapped their way through rockabilly versions of Christmas favorites demanding an encore.  Arender obliged with Hound Dog.  

The show runs Thursdays through Saturday evenings at 6pm and Sunday brunch. 

A Christmas medley with the whole troupe.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Pianist and musical director Robert Cookman gets into the action.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Setting the Christmas tone.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Jade Litaker interprets I’ve Got Your Love to Keep Me Warm.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
The King is in the house at Swing46 in a Rockabilly Christmas.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
Robert Cookman sings a solo.(Photo by Tequila Minsky)
(Photo by Tequila Minsky)

