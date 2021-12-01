Rockabilly with Christmas favorites at Swing46

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A high energy evening spurring diners to feet-stomping between bites of their salad, entre, and dessert fills the dinner hour at the Rockabilly Christmas Show at Swing46 Jazz and Super Club on Restaurant Row.

The dinner and show is framed with a history of rockabilly and fueled by a lot of Elvis classics including Blue Suede Shoes. Elvis interpreter Shea Arender is backed by seven instruments and two vocalists.

Great Balls and Whole Lot Shakin’ are on the playlist as well vocalist Sarah Hayes singing Brenda Lee’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree and Jade Litaker’s beautiful rendering of I’ve Got Your Love to Keep Me Warm.

Diners clapped their way through rockabilly versions of Christmas favorites demanding an encore. Arender obliged with Hound Dog.

The show runs Thursdays through Saturday evenings at 6pm and Sunday brunch.