Former New York State Assembly leader Sheldon Silver never explicitly asked for referral fees from a law firm hired by two developers to secure tax savings for their Manhattan buildings, the firm’s founding attorney testified Tuesday.

Jay Arthur Goldberg, one of two lawyers in the Manhattan firm of Goldberg & Iryami, said the subject of referral fees never came up when then-assembly leader Silver spoke with him briefly about seeking tax challenge cases from the real estate companies.

Under questioning from federal prosecutor Tatiana Martins, Goldberg said he understood that Silver, a fellow lawyer, was entitled to a fee for referring clients to Goldberg & Iryami, like any other lawyer.

“Did Sheldon Silver speak about a referral fee?” the prosecutor asked on the sixth day of Silver’s retrial on federal corruption charges.

Goldberg responded, “He never said to stop sending the referral fees. He also never called to ask for them.”

Goldberg also testified in Manhattan federal court that he asked Silver if the fees would pose an ethical problem but did so in an opaque manner.

Goldberg recalled saying, “Is this all right, Shelly?” Silver responded, “Of course, Yak, I’m a lawyer.” Goldberg explained that his first name in Hebrew is Yaakov.

The prosecution alleges Silver improperly received $700,000 in referral fees from Goldberg & Iryami for steering cases to the firm from developers Glenwood Management Corp. and the Witkoff Group, both of whom were seeking Silver’s support for legislation before the Assembly.

The developers wanted Silver — who was Assembly speaker for nearly 21 years — to extend a state law giving tax breaks to developers of apartment buildings that include affordable units alongside luxury units. They also wanted to limit any expansion of rent control in New York City, according to the federal indictment.

Silver, 74, has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Later Tuesday, Goldberg said he believed the two developers knew all along that Silver was receiving referral fees for encouraging them to hire the tax firm.

“I believed always that the clients knew,” Goldberg testified. “My gut reaction was they knew at all times.”

Developer Steven C. Witkoff and representatives of Glenwood Management testified Monday that they were unaware of Silver receiving referral fees for about 10 years. They said they were upset when they found out.

Silver, a Democrat from lower Manhattan has been accused of exploiting his position as an Albany power broker to extort nearly $4 million in bribes over about 10 years. He allegedly invested the money, making an additional $1 million, according to the indictment.

Last week, jurors heard about another alleged quid pro quo scheme centered on cancer patients being referred by Silver to a second Manhattan law firm.

The Weitz & Luxenberg firm paid Silver more than $3 million in referral fees from legal settlements and verdicts won on behalf of patients suffering from mesothelioma, a deadly cancer caused by exposure to asbestos.

Silver received names and contact information for people diagnosed with mesothelioma from Dr. Robert Taub, a then-Columbia University physician. Taub in turn received $500,000 in state research grants at Silver’s direction. Silver also helped secure employment for Taub’s son and daughter, according to the indictment.

Silver was “of counsel” to Weitz & Luxenberg, earning a salary of $120,000 per year, but did little work there, prosecutors said.

The retrial so far has been largely a repeat of Silver’s corruption trial and conviction in 2015. The Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Silver’s appeal request in 2017 but said there were grounds for another trial.

The appeals court said Judge Valerie E. Caproni’s instructions to jurors in 2015 did not comply with a later U.S. Supreme Court decision that narrowed the acts required to convict public officials in a quid pro quo bribery scheme to formal exercises of government power, not just meetings or telephone calls.