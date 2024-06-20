Staten Island Cops are searching for a pervert who molested a woman as she slept on Wednesday, authorities said.

Staten Island detectives are searching for a sicko who molested a woman as she slept on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to police sources, a 35-year-old woman was sleeping outside of the Staten Island Ferry terminal near a restaurant on 1 Richmond Terrace at around 4:20 a.m. on June 19.

The victim told police she awoke to the assailant’s hands down her pants, fondling her, authorities said. Following the abuse, cops said, the perpetrator fled on foot.

The incident was reported to the 120th Precinct. Although distraught, the victim did not suffer physical injuries from the assault.

The perpetrator is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering, blue jeans and red/black sneakers.

