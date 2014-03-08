Spring is coming to New York City, in its own time

Sunny skies are here just in time for the weekend.

March will bring a slow trend towards warmer temperatures to New York City, though periods of cold are still expected. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

March is upon us, and New Yorkers have never been more eager to leave winter behind.

“Today’s going to be a pretty nice day considering the type of weather we’ve seen over the last couple of months,” says National Weather Service meteorologist David Stark.

This morning’s sunny skies are expected to continue throughout the day, with some high clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures should hit the upper 40s, lingering between 46 and 49 degrees, “a little taste of early spring for the area,” Stark said.

Increased clouds and a possible light rain shower or even flurries could pass through briefly overnight, with temperatures back down to the low to mid 30s.

By Sunday morning the sunshine is expected to return, although the temperature will most likely stay put around 40 degrees.

Monday looks mostly cloudy but mild, Stark says, with temperatures in the upper 40s, but Tuesday is the day to look forward to.

“Tuesday looks like probably the nicest day, with temperatures in the low 50s,” he said.

Typical temperatures this time of year generally range from about 47 to 49 degrees, and we’re finally getting there, Stark says. However, the middle of the week brings question marks, with an expected drop back down to the 30s. The NWS is keeping an eye on a system that could bring rain or snow on Wednesday or Thursday, though the probability of that is not yet clear.

The chance we will see below normal temperatures over the next few weeks is high, at around 60 percent, but Stark says spring is making its way to us, in its own time.

“We’re seeing a slow trend towards spring,” he says. “As we get later and later into the month of March, with the sun angle being higher, we start to see a warming trend overall. Some periods here and there may still be chillier, but it’s coming.”