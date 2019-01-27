A dog that had been stolen during a Brooklyn burglary was reunited with his owner on Thursday, police said.

Around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, plainclothes police officers Nicholas Occhipinti and Anthony Brucato were investigating several burglaries that were reported around Gravesend and recognized a man they had previously arrested in one of the surveillance videos they were reviewing, according to the NYPD.

The officers went to the suspect's home and knocked on the door only to be greeted by a golden retriever and the suspect, police said.

Police recognized the dog, named Scooby, as the one stolen during one of the burglaries they were investigating and reunited him with his owner at the scene, they said.

Officers also found stolen items including a dog leash with the name "Scooby" embroidered on it, jewelry, electronics, a machete, a sword, a metal knuckled knife, an expandable baton, a police scanner that was tuned into the 62nd precinct's frequency, credit and debit cards, ID such as green cards, passports and a driver's license and narcotic pills.

The suspect, Cory Gaudio, 23, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted burglary, two counts of burglary, three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of radio devices and violation of local laws, according to the NYPD.

At his arraignment on Saturday, the judge set his bail at $20,000 cash or $50,000 bond. He's due back in court on Wednesday, according to court records.