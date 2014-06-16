Scott Stringer pushes state to raise city min wage to $13.13

The comptroller said the wage raise would help with the city’s high cost of living.

The city comptroller is calling on the state to raise the minimum wage to $13.13 an hour to help New Yorkers make ends meet.

Scott Stringer released a report Monday that found a $5.13 wage increase from the current minimum, $8, would generate $115 million a week in earnings for New Yorkers. Stringer said his office put the report together in response to months of rallies held by low wage workers across the nation who say they need raises.

“Raising it to $13.13 would make an enormous difference for more than one million New York City residents,” he said of the minimum wage in a statement.

Stringer supports a state Legislature bill that would raise the state’s minimum wage to $10.10 an hour by December 31, 2015 and allow counties to bring that level of up to 30% above the state minimum, or $13.13.

The comptroller said New York City has much higher costs of living than other counties in the state. Specifically the cost of living in the five boroughs is 80% higher than Buffalo, 70% higher than Rochester, and 60% higher than Albany.

“New York City deserves the ability to set its own minimum wage,” he said.

Stringer’s office also released another report Monday that calls for flexible work schedules for New Yorkers. The report found that 75% of employees don’t have enough time to spend with their children.

Stringer called on the federal, state and city governments to pass “Right to Request” laws that would create “a formal mechanism for workers and employers to discuss workplace flexibility options.”