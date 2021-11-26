Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new study reveals top-ranked cities with the most abroad students, and New York City made the list as the 5th city in the world.

The first student’s choice fell to London with a score of 6.75 out of 10. The second place city is Paris, scoring 5.57. The third place city is Moscow with a score of 5.34, followed Madrid took 4th place with a score of 5.13. New York City ranked fifth with a score of 5.12.

Researchers from edubirdie.com did this research depending on the number of top-ranked universities, average-ranked universities, average download speed, number of international students, average cost of living, plus Instagrammability, numbers of bars and numbers of fast food and vegan/vegetarian-friendly restaurants.

Data revealed that in NYC there are 6 top-ranked universities. The average download speed in NYC is 82.03(Mb/s). The average number of international students here is 98,906, which is higher than in Madrid and Moscow. New York is a beautiful city and in the data, it shows that Instagrammability here is on 132,821,106, which is higher than Madrid, Moscow and Paris. The numbers on bars here show 282. There are 193 fast food restaurants and 1,505 vegan and vegetarian restaurants in NYC. The cost of living is not surprisingly the highest, the average cost appeared to be $1,347.

Another US city made the list but from the bottom. San Francisco is one of the least least-student friendly cities with a score of 2.45 and just over 12,000 international students. It could be the average living cost there — the average appeared to be $1,224 per month.

