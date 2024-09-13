Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly tried to rape a 13-year-old girl in Kips Bay on Aug. 28, 2024.

The NYPD released a photo on Thursday of a man who allegedly tried to rape a 13-year-girl in Kip’s Bay, Manhattan, last month.

Law enforcement said the incident unfolded on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at around 3:40 a.m., near East 29 Street and Third Avenue.

Police could not confirm whether or not the young girl knew her attacker but said he approached her while she was standing outside within the location. Police also could not confirm if the perp said anything to the child to gain her trust or how she was eventually able to escape the attack.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene on foot, northbound on Third Avenue.

The victim was brought to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police describe the suspect as being approximately six feet, two inches tall with a dark complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, dark colored pants and black and white sneakers.

The NYPD’s Manhattan Special Victims Squad is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.