Suspect sought for cornering victim in his car and open firing in Brooklyn

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who chased down and open fired at a man in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 12:12 a.m. on Oct. 6 a 34-year-old man was driving northbound on Lewis Avenue when an unknown man driving a dark-colored Genesis SUV began chasing his vehicle at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Lewis Avenue. The victim crashed his car and the suspect got out of his vehicle and pulled out a firearm.

The suspect fired multiple rounds at the victim’s car but did not successfully hit the victim. The suspect then fled the scene in his vehicle in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured as a result, with only damage being sustained to the car.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect, who is described as a man with a dark complexion that was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.