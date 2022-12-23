Suspects sought for assaulting victim and stealing cellphone during Queens home invasion

Cops are looking for a duo who committed a home invasion in Queens earlier this week.

According to police, at 7 p.m. om Dec. 21 two unknown individuals made their way into the home of a 28-year-old man, located in the vicinity of 91st Avenue and 172nd Street. Once inside, the suspects pulled out a firearm and hit the victim in the face with it.

The suspects snatched the victim’s cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.