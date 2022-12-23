Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Queens

Suspects sought for assaulting victim and stealing cellphone during Queens home invasion

By
comments
Posted on
Photo 1
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Cops are looking for a duo who committed a home invasion in Queens earlier this week.

According to police, at 7 p.m. om Dec. 21 two unknown individuals made their way into the home of a 28-year-old man, located in the vicinity of 91st Avenue and 172nd Street. Once inside, the suspects pulled out a firearm and hit the victim in the face with it.

The suspects snatched the victim’s cellphone before fleeing the scene on foot to parts unknown. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Photo courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.   

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC