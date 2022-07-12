Three men cuffed for killing man in Bronx robbery: NYPD

Three men were arrested in connection to the murder of a man who was the victim of an apparent robbery in the Bronx.

Authorities say that at 6:15 a.m. on June 25, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a robbery in progress in front of 130 West 230th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 51-year-old Pedro Rodriguez lying on the ground unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to his head and face.

Paramedics rushed Rodriguez to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries on July 2.

An investigation found that three men were spotted exiting a maroon Kia Optima with a New Jersey plate number D19-NWB and proceeded to the area where Rodriguez was at the time of the incident. A short time later, the men left the location in the same vehicle, which was last seen on West 207 Street in Manhattan on that same day.

On July 8, police arrested 24-year-old Nickoles Rodriguez in connection to the homicide, and two more men, 21-year-old Kelvin O’Brien and 19-year-old Yean Santiago, were arrested on July 9. All three men were charged with murder and robbery.