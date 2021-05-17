Tribeca Film Festival to bring free community screenings with Borough to Borough program

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Tribeca Film Festival is coming to the outer boroughs this summer.

The festival recently announced its Borough to Borough screening series, which will bring festival programming directly to the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. Presented by AT&T and in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies, the festival offer free community screenings in these boroughs.

“Our founding mission is even more relevant today and we wanted to ensure that we could reach all corners of New York,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal. “Tribeca was started to bring people together, and that’s what we aim to do again this year, to connect communities across all five boroughs and share our festival experience, safely, while supporting local businesses.”

Local residents can come to view the screenings at the festival’s 40-foot state-of-the-art LED cinemas, the first mobile HD screens in the country. With the addition of the Borough to Borough Program, the Tribeca Festival is expanded to all five boroughs, with events also planned in Manhattan and Staten Island.

The screenings will bring new premieres, family-friendly films, Black classic retrospectives, and more are designed for people to safely gather picnic-style during the festival. Puerto Rican films will be highlighted to celebrate the community’s art, culture, and long standing imprint in the city and the festival will partner with the National Puerto Rican Day Parade to screen two shorts – “Cucarachita Martina’s Musical Adventure” and “Takeover.” The Borough to Borough programming will also feature three Director’s Series participants, “Love & Basketball,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” and “Sixth Sense,” plus selections from the Black Cinema Revival and community favorites.

The festival is working with the city Department of Health to make sure all events comply with COVID-19 protocols.

“We’re thrilled to be able to bring Tribeca to the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn in tribute to storytelling and the cultural richness of every part of New York,” said Paula Weinstein, Chief Content Officer of Tribeca Enterprises.

“The Tribeca Film Festival was born out of tragedy, helping our city recover from the attacks of 9/11,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies and 108th mayor of New York City. “This year, the Festival is once again sharing the joy and creativity of the movies as we rebound from a difficult time. At Bloomberg Philanthropies, we’re excited to help bring the Festival to even more people through a series of free movie screenings in neighborhoods across New York. We hope you’ll join us – and enjoy the show!”

The festival will take place June 9-20. A full line-up is available on tribecafilm.com. Tickets to in-person screenings and events are available for advance reservation at www.tribecafilm.com/festival/tickets.