Trio sought for harassing Jewish youths in Brooklyn

The NYPD is looking for a trio of teen girls who harassed several Jewish youths over the course of a weekend in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 6 p.m. on Nov. 26 the three suspects approached a 12-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy who were walking home in the vicinity of 254 Skillman Street. One of the suspects slapped the toddler in the face before fleeing the scene. The 12-year-old was not harmed.

Two days later on Nov. 28, the suspects approached an 18-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl, who were walking to a store in the vicinity of 527 DeKalb Avenue at 5:35 p.m. The suspects approached the 18-year-old from behind and grabbed her by the jacket and pulled to the ground. The suspects then fled the scene — the 7-year-old was not injured.

Just five minutes later, the suspects encountered a 9-year-old boy near 282 Skillman Street. The suspects approached the boy from behind and slapped him multiple times on the top of his head before fleeing the scene.

In each instance, the victims were wearing traditional Jewish attire and they all refused medical attention at the scene. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incidents.

The suspects are described as teenage girls wearing jeans and winter jackets. The NYPD released photos of the suspects taken from the vicinity of the Skillman street incidents.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.