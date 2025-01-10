Erden Arken, co-owner of KSK Construction Group, pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge in the sprawling corruption case against Mayor Eric Adams. Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

Erden Arkan, a Turkish national and businessman named in Mayor Eric Adams’ federal indictment, became the first individual to plead guilty in the case on Friday.

Arkan, who operates KSK Construction in Brooklyn, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge in Manhattan federal court on Jan. 10. Referred to as “Businessman-5” in the mayor’s indictment, Arkan admitted to knowingly breaking the law by reimbursing 10 of his employees who each contributed over $1,200 to Adams’ mayoral campaign during a May 2021 fundraiser.

These contributions were allegedly part of a scheme enabling the campaign to qualify for public dollars through the city’s generous matching funds program, a violation of campaign finance laws.

“When I wrote the checks, I knew the Eric Adams campaign would use the checks to apply for public matching funds,” Arkan reportedly said in court.

As part of his plea agreement, Arkan faces up to six months in jail and fines totaling up to $9,500. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 15, likely after Mayor Adams’ trial, set for April, concludes.

Arkan’s plea deal increases the likelihood that he will testify against Adams at his trial, which is set to begin on April 21.

However, the mayor’s attorney, Alex Spiro, claimed in a statement that Arkan’s conduct will have “no bearing on the Mayor’s case whatsoever.”

“We know from the government’s own interviews that Mr. Arkan repeatedly said that Mayor Adams had no knowledge of his actions,” Spiro said.

Adams was indicted by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office in September on charges of bribery, wire fraud, and soliciting illegal foreign campaign contributions. He has pleaded not guilty, claiming the case is merely political retribution for his outspoken criticism of President Biden’s approach to immigration.

Prosecutors allege that the mayor accepted free and deeply discounted luxury travel benefits and illegal foreign campaign donations from Turkish nationals over nearly a decade. In return, they claim, he used his position as Brooklyn borough president to fast-track the opening of a high-rise Turkish consulate in Manhattan in 2021.

The indictment claims that Adams met with Arkan at an April 2021 dinner, facilitated by a Turkish government official, during which Adams explained the city’s matching funds program. The Turkish official allegedly responded to Adams, stating, “We are supporting you.”