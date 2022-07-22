Two sought for brutally attacking man in Brooklyn housing development

Cops are looking for a duo who assaulted a man in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn.

According to police, at 4:25 p.m. on July 8 a 58-year-old man was inside the Langston Hughes NYCHA development, located at 308 Sutter Avenue, when he was approached by an unknown individual. Unprovoked, the suspect began to punch the victim several times throughout his body.

The altercation moved to outside the building, where another suspect approached the victim and punched him once in the back of the head. The victim then fell and hit his head on the ground and fell unconscious due to the severity of his injuries and fall.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot into the back of the housing development. Paramedics took the victim to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

Police released a video and photo of one of the suspects sought for this incident:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.