Two found dead in possible murder-suicide in Brooklyn: NYPD

Photo Oct 28 2022, 8 13 03 AM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is investigating the deaths of two people who were found shot in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

At 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 28, police responded to a call regarding a shooting at Crown Street and Franklin Avenue, nearby Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights. Upon their arrival, officers found a woman, described to be in her 30s, inside an SUV parked at the location with a gunshot wound to her head.

A man, described to be in his 40s, was also found shot outside of the car. Both victims were declared dead at the scene — their identities have not been released at this time.

A gun was recovered at the scene. At this time, it is believed that the incident could have been a murder-suicide, but the investigation remains ongoing.

