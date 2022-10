Two found dead in possible murder-suicide in Brooklyn: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is investigating the deaths of two people who were found shot in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

At 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 28, police responded to a call regarding a shooting at Crown Street and Franklin Avenue, nearby Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights. Upon their arrival, officers found a woman, described to be in her 30s, inside an SUV parked at the location with a gunshot wound to her head.

A man, described to be in his 40s, was also found shot outside of the car. Both victims were declared dead at the scene — their identities have not been released at this time.

A gun was recovered at the scene. At this time, it is believed that the incident could have been a murder-suicide, but the investigation remains ongoing.