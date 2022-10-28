Two found dead in possible murder-suicide in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating the deaths of two people who were found shot in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

At 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 28, police responded to a call regarding a shooting at Crown Street and Franklin Avenue, nearby Medgar Evers College in Crown Heights. Upon their arrival, officers found a woman, described to be in her 30s, inside an SUV parked at the location with a gunshot wound to her head.

A man, described to be in his 40s, was also found shot outside of the car. Both victims were declared dead at the scene — their identities have not been released at this time.

A gun was recovered at the scene. At this time, it is believed that the incident could have been a murder-suicide, but the investigation remains ongoing.