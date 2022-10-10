Two people sought for fatally stabbing man on Bronx bus: NYPD

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed a man’s life during a dispute on a bus in the Bronx.

Authorities say that at 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 9, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed inside an MTA BX19 Bus at the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 55-year-old Lamont Barkley with stab wounds to the torso.

An investigation found that Barkley was involved in a dispute with a man and a woman on the bus. During the dispute, the duo stabbed Barkley before fleeing the bus on foot before police arrived.

Paramedics rushed Barkley to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.