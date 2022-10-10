Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Bronx

Two people sought for fatally stabbing man on Bronx bus: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
GettyImages-1309631308-1200×800-1

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that claimed a man’s life during a dispute on a bus in the Bronx.

Authorities say that at 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 9, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed inside an MTA BX19 Bus at the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 55-year-old Lamont Barkley with stab wounds to the torso.

An investigation found that Barkley was involved in a dispute with a man and a woman on the bus. During the dispute, the duo stabbed Barkley before fleeing the bus on foot before police arrived.

Paramedics rushed Barkley to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Things to Do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC