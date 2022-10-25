Quantcast
Brooklyn

Two sought after argument leads to shooting that injured one in Brooklyn

brooklyn shooting
Screenshot via video courtesy of the NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a shooter who injured a woman in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

Police say that at 2:10 p.m. on Oct. 24, two unknown men got into an argument outside of 1442 Fulton Street. During the argument, one man pulled out a gun and started firing, hitting a 70-year-old woman in the left thigh.

The suspect fled the location on a blue moped heading north on Tompkins Avenue. The victim, an unintended target, was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released a video of two people of interest taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

