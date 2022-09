Union Square murder suspect arrested for shooting woman dead

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police have arrested the man they believe to be responsible for the execution of a young woman in Union Square on Thursday.

Clarkson Wilson, 44, of Blake Avenue in Brooklyn was picked up Saturday for the murder of his estranged ex, 25-year-old Imami Armstrong, who was gunned down Sept. 1.

Armstrong was fatally shot in the head at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place at about 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers from the 13th Precinct responded to the shooting along with EMS, who pronounced Armstrong dead at the scene.

According to published reports, Armstrong had been walking home from a shift at the nearby IHOP where she worked when she was gunned down.

Wilson was allegedly the father of Armstrong’s child, the New York Post reported Saturday; police believe Wilson allegedly shot Armstrong in an act of revenge.

Wilson also reportedly had 20 prior arrests and, in April 2021, a woman accused Wilson of domestic violence, the Post reported.

On Sept. 3, Wilson was formally charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.