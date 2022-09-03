Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
East Village

Union Square murder suspect arrested for shooting woman dead

By
comments
Posted on
murder union square re
Police arrested 44-year-old Clarkson Wilson Saturday morning for the alleged murder of Imani Armstrong in Union Square.
Photo by Dean Moses

Police have arrested the man they believe to be responsible for the execution of a young woman in Union Square on Thursday.

Clarkson Wilson, 44, of Blake Avenue in Brooklyn was picked up Saturday for the murder of his estranged ex, 25-year-old Imami Armstrong, who was gunned down Sept. 1.

Armstrong was fatally shot in the head at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place at about 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers from the 13th Precinct responded to the shooting along with EMS, who pronounced Armstrong dead at the scene.

According to published reports, Armstrong had been walking home from a shift at the nearby IHOP where she worked when she was gunned down. 

Wilson was allegedly the father of Armstrong’s child, the New York Post reported Saturday; police believe Wilson allegedly shot Armstrong in an act of revenge.

Wilson also reportedly had 20 prior arrests and, in April 2021, a woman accused Wilson of domestic violence, the Post reported. 

On Sept. 3, Wilson was formally charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

 

About the Author

Join the Conversation

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC