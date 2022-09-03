Union Square murder suspect arrested for shooting woman dead

Police have arrested the man they believe to be responsible for the execution of a young woman in Union Square on Thursday.

Clarkson Wilson, 44, of Blake Avenue in Brooklyn was picked up Saturday for the murder of his estranged ex, 25-year-old Imami Armstrong, who was gunned down Sept. 1.

Armstrong was fatally shot in the head at the corner of East 14th Street and Irving Place at about 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers from the 13th Precinct responded to the shooting along with EMS, who pronounced Armstrong dead at the scene.

According to published reports, Armstrong had been walking home from a shift at the nearby IHOP where she worked when she was gunned down.

Wilson was allegedly the father of Armstrong’s child, the New York Post reported Saturday; police believe Wilson allegedly shot Armstrong in an act of revenge.

Wilson also reportedly had 20 prior arrests and, in April 2021, a woman accused Wilson of domestic violence, the Post reported.

On Sept. 3, Wilson was formally charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.