Vacant lot in Lower East Side once used by English artist Banksy on market for $2.49 million

By
Photo courtesy of Quinn PR

A vacant lot on Ludlow Street on the Lower East Side made famous by the artist Banksy is on the market for $2.49 million. 

The site, 159 Ludlow Street, first became famous eight years ago when the English street artist and political activist used it as a location for his “residency on the streets of New York” called Better Out Than In. The month-long exhibition featured 31 pieces of graffiti-art with Banksy revealing a piece a day. 

The lot made headlines again in 2019 when it became the site of a public art project that involved live streaming video of earth from a NASA satellite. 

B6 Real Estate Advisors has been retained as the sales team for the lot which has 25 feet of frontage on Ludlow Street, has a total of 4,271 buildable square footage and has legal parking space for up to six cars. 

The surrounding neighborhood has seen a spike in development with 1,500 units of new residences and 600 new hotel rooms.

