Video shows suspect attacking NYC Parks Department employee in Riverside Park

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who attacked a Parks Department employee in Riverside Park last week.

According to police, at 8:10 p.m. on June 6 an unknown man approached a 29-year-old male Parks Department employee in the park near Riverside Drive and West 79th Street. The suspect then proceeded to punch the employee in the face.

Video of the incident shows that the fight continued as the suspect went to retrieve his scooter, which he ultimately fled the scene on. The victim suffered a laceration to his face and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The NYPD released video of the incident, as well as a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.