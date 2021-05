Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

What are the perks of being a senior living on a college campus?

Schneps Media hosted a webinar that takes a deep dive into the advantages of choosing a retirement community on a college campus.

Speakers include Ashley Wade, Director of Marketing at Broadview Senior Living Purchase and Brad Breeding, President and Founder of myLifeSite.net.