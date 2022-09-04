Video shows suspects behind Bronx shooting that injured female bystander

Detectives in the Bronx are looking for two men who fired shots on a block Friday night and wounded a female bystander.

The NYPD released on Sunday morning video footage of the suspects involved in the Sept. 2 shooting, which happened at about 9:20 p.m. in front of an apartment building at 2226 Andrews Ave. in University Heights.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspects were part of a group of individuals that became embroiled in a verbal dispute with an unknown individual at the location.

The words quickly turned physical, police said, when the perpetrators pulled out firearms and began opening fire at the intended target. But their shots went astray, and one of the bullets wound up striking a 24-year-old woman across the street in the left leg.

Following the gunfire, authorities said, the shooters fled from the scene on foot, with one suspect heading southbound on University Avenue, and the other fleeing southbound on Andrews Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 52nd Precinct. EMS brought the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.