Violent Brooklyn home invasion leaves man tied up, shot in leg: cops

Three people who carried out a violent Brooklyn home invasion on Saturday afternoon remain on the lam, police reported.

The NYPD released security camera images Sunday morning of the trio responsible for the robbery and shooting, which occurred at 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 inside the One Brooklyn Bay condominiums at 1501 Voorhies Ave. in Sheepshead Bay.

According to law enforcement sources, the 39-year-old male victim answered his front door after hearing a woman state that he did not pay his monthly dues.

When the man opened the door, cops said, two males suspects forced their way inside, displayed firearms and demanded the victim’s property.

Authorities said that led to a brief physical struggle, during which one of the invaders opened fire, striking the man in the left leg.

Upon wounding the man, police reported, the suspects bound the victim’s wrists with zip ties then rifled through his apartment, stealing about $1,600 worth of property including a Rolex watch, an iPhone 12 and numerous credit cards. They fled the scene a short time later to parts unknown, cops said.

The incident was reported to the 61st Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the female suspect as a full-figured suspect with a medium complexion, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, who wore a blue denim jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans and black-and-white shoes.

The NYPD described the two male suspects as being about 30 years old with dark complexions and medium builds, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

One of the male perpetrators wore a black hat, a black face mask, a black jacket, blue pants and black sneakers, while his cohort wore a black Nike baseball cap, black sunglasses, a green jacket and tan pants with holes in the knees.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.