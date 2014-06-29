Violent night leaves two dead, several injured throughout city

About a dozen people were shot, two fatally, in less than 12 hours over the weekend, police said. Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

About a dozen people were shot, two fatally, in less than 12 hours over the weekend, police said.

The victims included a 10-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man who were shot outside of a Coney Island store at about 7:20 p.m. on Saturday. The older man, who took a bullet to his abdomen, appeared to be the intended target, police said. The boy was shot above his right knee. They didn’t appear to be related, police said.

In a another incident, a 28-year-old man who was shot to death in the back just before 4:30 yesterday morning in Brownsville.

In the same incident police also found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and a 27-year-old woman shot in the foot. Both were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

In Queens, a 33-year-old Bronx man was found shot to death and lying on the street at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday. Police said Jason Bragg was shot in the head on 219th Street near 121st Avenue in Cambria Heights.

A Staten Island man was also shot in the face in New Dorp just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police said. In Harlem four people were shot just after 2 a.m. inside a park on 135th Street near the Harlem River Drive. Their injuries were not life-threatening, police said.