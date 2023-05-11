Webinar | Democratizing Philanthropy: You don’t have to be a billionaire to give like one

Learn about how non-profits work with community foundations to make life better on Staten Island and beyond by signing up for our latest Schneps Media webinar.

The seminar, scheduled for May 17, will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of how philanthropy and nonprofits work together to improve life. Attendees will also discover easy, yet-powerful, ways in which to give back to their community.

The aim is to help attendees make a difference, whether it’s by aiding after a disaster, helping people get better jobs, bolstering arts and culture, or supporting immigrant and LGBTQ communities.

Amy Freitag, president of the New York Community Trust, the largest funder of New York City nonprofits, will discuss how the trust has helped shape life on Staten Island. Additionally, Laura Jean Watters, the executive director of the Staten Island Foundation, will discuss how the foundation has contributed to local communities.

Attendees will also hear from Victoria Munro, executive director of the Alice Austen House, about how this historic Staten Island home has become a beacon for LGBTQ residents. Meanwhile, Carlos Vargas, supervisor of Make the Road New York, will shed light on the immigrant experience from his work at this grassroots nonprofit.

The webinar will take place at 1 p.m. on May. 17. Click the link below to register.