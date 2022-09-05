Quantcast
SEE IT: West Indian American Day Parade returns to Brooklyn to the cheers of thousands

West Indian American Day Parade returns to Brooklyn
The West Indian American Day Parade returned to Brooklyn on Sept. 5.
Photo by Dean Moses

The West Indian American Day Parade came thundering back Labor Day with the resounding beat of drums and dancing in Brooklyn on Monday to celebrate Caribbean culture.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic the festivities returned to full capacity from Flatbush Avenue and Grand Army Plaza to Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue, closing the streets through 6 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Governor Kathy Hochul marches with a contingent of other dignitaries including Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and the Reverend Al Sharpton. Photo by Dean Moses
Mayor Eric Adams on the march.Photo by Dean Moses
Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell leads the NYPD contingent.Photo by Dean Moses

Attendees donned bright feathered attire, billowing skirts, and other traditional clothing in celebration of the parade’s return, which saw thousands of spectators lining the streets.

Elected officials such as Mayor Eric Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul and Senator Chuck Schumer joined in the revelry waving Carribean flags along with Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

