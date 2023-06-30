When the Big Apple skies are ablaze with the Bing! Bang! Boom! of fireworks, where will you be?

The 47th Annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks on Tuesday, July 4 are set to be one of the biggest performances with 60,000 shells and never-before-seen effects. The show will be begin around 9:25 p.m. so best be cozied up long before then.

Fireworks show scouts are spoiled for choices, whether they choose a spot miles up on a rooftop, front row on the waterfront, or port side on a cruise ship.

Below are fireworks viewing locations and parties that could check your boxes:

What: Outdoor lounge and rooftop pool on 38th and 39th floors with 360-degree, prime vantage points and classic BBQ menu and cocktails.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Somewhere Nowhere, 112, West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001

What: Spectacular rooftop views of the Fourth of July Fireworks, passed canapés, BBQ cookout, food stations, and open bar.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: 125 East 27th Street, New York, NY 10016

What: Exclusive access to coveted, private riverfront real estate with fun and games, including kid-friendly entertainment

When: Tuesday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Atlantic Aviation, 499 East 34th Street, New York, NY 10016

What: GOSPËL and The William Vale are teaming up for the biggest fireworks display from the hotel’s top two floor.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – onwards

Where: Westlight, The William Vale, 111 North 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11249

What: Highest outdoor sky deck in New York City with granted private access for fireworks display and champagne, live DJ and special performances

When: Tuesday, July 4, 7 p.m. – onwards

Where: The Edge, 30 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001

What: Front-row seats on the water with dining, dancing, and magnificent skyline views on the East and Hudson Rivers.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: Pier 61, Chelsea Piers, West 23rd and 12th Avenue, New York, NY

What: 18th-floor, 360-degree viewpoint with live DJ performances, an open bar and passed hors d’oeuvres.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. to midnight

Where: Graduate New York, Panorama Room, 22 North Loop Road, New York, NY 10044

What: Newly-decorated rooftop space with a stunning view of the fireworks, live DJs performances, games, photo booth, and BBQ.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: Slate Rooftop Williamsburg, 247 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11211

What: free entry for hotel guests, with drinks available for purchase.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Standard, East Village, 25 Cooper Square, New York, NY 10003

What: Situated against the backdrop of the Empire State Building, come from the firework show with a July 4th-inspired beverage menu. As an added bonus, Kixby hotel guests will receive a complimentary glass of Cava.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 4:30 p.m. – onwards

Where: 45 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001

What: Family-friendly picnic with fireworks viewing and food and beverages.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Where: SolarOne NYC at Stuyvesant Cove Park, 24-20 FDR Drive Service Road East, New York, NY 10010

What: Lounge with DJ sets from locals L3ni, Tyler From Where and Orson, before ascending into the clouds to the 38th floor for the big show with a curated playlist by Virgin Hotels NYC Director of Entertainment, Luka Tacon.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Virgin Hotels NYC, 1227 Broadway, New York, NY 10001

What: Cocktail rooftop lounge with sweeping views of the skyline and Hudson River, all-American classics served and resident DJ spinning until late

When: Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. – onwards

Where: ART SoHo, 231 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013

What: Restaurant in Murray Hill overlooking the East River with a live, outdoor view of the fireworks offering a relaxed, creative menu of cocktails, wine, and entrées.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 4 p.m. – midnight

Where: Hole in the Wall, 445 East 35th Street, New York, NY 10016

What: Exclusive party aboard the Liberty Belle boat with cocktails, top hits spun by live DJ, and the New York City skyline from the open decks.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Liberty Belle NYC, Pier 36, 299 South Street, New York, NY 10002

What: Family-friendly day party cruise with three indoor decks, sky deck, all-American feast and views of the fireworks, Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge, and more.

When: Tuesday, July 4, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: Cornucopia Majesty, Pier 40, 353 West Street, New York, NY 10014