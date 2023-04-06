Quantcast
Police & Fire

Woman’s remains found in Staten Island house with gunshot wounds to the body: NYPD

By Posted on
77 York Avenue
77 York Ave (GMaps), where a woman’s gunshot body was found Monday

The remains of a 43-year-old woman who had sustained 3 gunshot wounds to the body were found inside a Staten Island townhouse Monday, police said.

Police received a tip at around 1 p.m. April 3 that there was a body inside 77 York Ave. in the New Brighton area. Cops executed a search warrant and found the woman’s body at the scene. She had sustained gunshot wounds to the torso and the medical examiner has ruled the case a homicide.

Police were unable to say how long the woman’s remains had been at the location.

The identify of the victim has not been released, pending family notification. The investigation remains ongoing.

