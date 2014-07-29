Workers can start taking time off under paid sick leave

Workers feeling under the weather Wednesday can now call in sick without losing a day’s wage.The city’s Paid Sick Leave …

The city’s Paid Sick Leave law has kicked in, meaning eligible workers can take time to recuperate or care for a family member without risking their jobs or pay. The law allows workers at businesses with at least five employees to build up an hour of paid sick leave, up to five days a year, for every 30 hours they’ve worked since April.

The paid sick leave law provides time off for more than a million city workers after Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council expanded the existing law this year to an additional 500,000 employees, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs.