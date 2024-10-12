Op-Ed | Vanderbilt University is the new neighbor NYC needs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

If there is a secret sauce behind New York City’s remarkable economic success over the past few decades, it’s the consistent ability to attract, retain, and produce highly talented young people. It’s the reason why so many top employers are here today despite the city’s high costs.

But New York has work to do to keep the talent pipeline flowing in today’s hybrid work age, where several other cities now pose legitimate competition for recent college graduates. One big opportunity is to establish a prestigious new university here. That’s why Thursday’s announcement of a new Vanderbilt presence in Chelsea is so welcome.

Adding another top-tier university would ensure a steady stream of talented young people flow to New York from across the country and around the world, many of whom would stay after graduation.

New York is already home to several excellent colleges and universities, including its vital engine of economic mobility, the City University of New York (CUNY). But according to our recent analysis from the Center for an Urban Future, New York has fewer top-tier universities than other global cities—the types of institutions that attract tens of thousands of talented applicants from elsewhere. New York City has just two colleges among the world’s 100 leading universities: NYU and Columbia. In contrast, Los Angeles and London both have four, while Boston/Cambridge and Hong Kong each have three.

A new university would also spark middle class job growth and help offset some of the post-pandemic employment declines in an array of industries—including retail, construction, the arts, hotels, real estate, and manufacturing. In fact, private colleges and universities employ 13,000 more New Yorkers now than they did in 2019, and the number of jobs has more than doubled over the past 30 years, from 65,800 in 1994 to 143,900 today.

Vanderbilt has a track record of successful partnerships in other cities. Its world-class reputation attracts top-tier faculty and learners, fostering an academic ecosystem focused on research and innovation. Equally important, the university’s commitment to community engagement bodes well for its integration into New York—and can result in additional benefits, from local procurement and hiring opportunities to collaboration with nonprofit community-based organizations. Its location at The General Theological Seminary in Chelsea will complement a diverse and vibrant neighborhood, thanks to its proximity to leading institutions in media, technology, and the arts.

The arrival of Vanderbilt University is a rare opportunity for New York City that industry, government leaders, and civic organizations should welcome. A new university hub in the heart of Manhattan is an important vote of confidence in the city’s future as a magnet for talent and innovation—and a sign that the city’s brightest days are still ahead.

Jonathan Bowles is the Executive Director of the Center for an Urban Future.