Applications open to New York City dog owners for virtual ‘Miss Dog Mom’ pageant

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The 2020 Miss Dog Mom Pageant is accepting applications for contestants and their pups for the upcoming competition this fall.

The pageant, hosted by Chase & Papi events, will take place online this year on Sept. 27. This year’s theme is “Quarantine Casual” and the competition is open to any dog mom, which Chase & Papi defines as a dog owner who identifies as female. Applicant eligibility requirements are available at www.chasepapi.com/eligibility.

The event was created to celebrate the bond between dog and dog mom while helping dog lovers come closer together as a community with fellow dog lovers, while also highlighting how beautiful being a dog mom really is. As a Black, woman-owned business, Chase & Papi also aims to celebrate diversity in the dog mom community.

After receiving the applications, Chase & Papi will be picking 10-15 finalists who will be competing on behalf of charity/shelter/rescue organization. The finalists will then compete across 3 categories: Interview, Runway (Style Challenge) and Evening Gown, accompanied by their dogs for each category. The interview portion will be private while the Runway and Evening Gown categories will be live.

The winner of the competition will have a donation made in her honor to the organization of her choosing, as well as a fully-packed prize package.

Last year’s finalists represented these organizations: Sean Casey Animal Rescue, The Asher House, ASPCA (Of NY), Humane Society of El Paso, Eastnewyork Dog Lovers, Sugar Mutts Rescue, Animal Haven, Posh Pets Rescue, LoveyLoaves, Muddy Paws Rescue NYC, Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center, Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s Animals.

For more information or to apply for Miss Dog Mom, visit www.chasepapi.com.