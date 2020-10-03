Beatdown on the bus: Three brutes sought for East Side attack

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for three tough guys who pounced on a passenger and beat him up during a robbery on board an East Side bus early Friday morning.

The NYPD released on Saturday photos of the crooks behind the Oct. 2 attack, which occurred at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 2 on board a southbound M15 bus traveling along 2nd Avenue near 28th Street.

Law enforcement sources said the terrible trio approached a 50-year-old man riding the bus and demanded his property. When he claimed not to have anything, cops said, the threesome went on the attack, knocking him to the bus’s floor and assaulting him.

A second passenger, a 58-year-old man, tried to stop the attack, and was then assaulted for his trouble, police said.

According to the NYPD, the assailants grabbed the 50-year-old man’s cellphone from out of his pants, then pushed the victims off the bus at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 28th Street.

From there, police noted, the crooks fled southbound along 2nd Avenue.

Officers from the 13th Precinct responded to the incident. Both victims were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Cops described the three suspects as Black men between 18 and 20 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.