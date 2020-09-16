Bigot hurls bottle and slurs at woman jogging through Queens over the summer

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Black woman was attacked in Queens as the perpetrator threw a bottle and racial slurs at her while the victim was jogging.

Authorities say that at 12 p.m. on Aug. 17, the 37-year-old woman was jogging at the northeast corner of 53rd Place and Broadway in Woodside when an unknown white woman approached the corner. The woman, who was drinking from a glass bottle, hurled the bottle at the victim as she ran by.

The bigot reportedly yelled, “Get out of here, n—-r!” at the victim. The victim was not injured and continued to jog away as the suspect continued to yell at her. The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.

The NYPD released video of the incident, without sound, on Sept. 16. A version of the video with sound was also shared on Facebook. (Viewer discretion is advised)

The suspect is described as a woman in her 40s with a light complexion, blue eyes and long blonde hair, standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a black tank-top and white shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.