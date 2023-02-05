BREAKING: Police shoot, critically wound man in Bronx

A man is in critical condition Sunday after being shot by a police officer in the Bronx.

Police had few details to share on the incident Sunday afternoon, including the nature of the incident and what led to it, but said that a firearm had been recovered at the scene at East 153rd Street and Grand Concourse in the South Bronx. The man was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

NYPD brass will hold a press conference on the shooting this afternoon.

The incident comes just one day after an off-duty cop was shot in East New York, Brooklyn; the officer remains in critical condition, while the unknown assailant is the subject of a citywide manhunt.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.