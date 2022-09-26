Driver fatally strikes woman after boyfriend drives off in Brooklyn crash

A woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver after her boyfriend drove off as she was trying to get in his car in a Brooklyn crash Sunday.

The 46-year-old victim was getting into the back passenger seat of her beau’s Jeep when he started to drive east on St Johns Place near Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 25, according to police.

She then fell into the road and another SUV driver heading the same way slammed into her and fled the scene.

Paramedics rushed the injured woman to Kings County Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released her identity and are waiting to properly notify family of her death.

The Jeep driver, 48-year-old Flatbush resident Michel Oddly, stayed on the scene, and cops arrested him for driving with a suspended license.

The other motorist in the SUV remains on the loose and police continue to investigate the incident.