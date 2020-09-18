FDNY fights blaze that burned through a Queens Carvel shop

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Ridgewood ice cream shop caught on fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived to a Carvel shop located at 58-24 Myrtle Ave., around 8:41 a.m., to find a fire on the first floor of the building. Less than an hour later, the FDNY had the fire under control.

“I heard the sirens and when we looked out from the window we saw the firefighters were opening the fire hydrant in front my house,” a resident who lives down the street from the Carvel said. “Then we saw huge smoke and the firefighters started breaking [down] the Carvel.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by fire marshals.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.