Man found shot to death in hallway at the Seth Low Houses in Brooklyn: NYPD

Cops are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in Brooklyn on Thursday night.

Authorities say that at 10:10 p.m. on May 7, officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a call regarding a man shot in the hallway at the Seth Low Houses, located at 180 Powell Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.