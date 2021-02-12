Young man killed at Brooklyn public housing complex | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for the gunman who pulled the trigger on a 28-year-old man at a Brooklyn public housing complex on Friday morning and took his life.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting occurred at 3:12 a.m. on Feb. 12 at the Red Hook Houses complex, in front of 495 Columbia St.

Officers from the 76th Precinct and NYPD PSA 1, while responding to a 911 call, found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

Paramedics rushed him to NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation said that two firearms were recovered from the crime scene.

The motive for the deadly shooting remains unknown at this time, sources said.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, the NYPD reported.

It was the second deadly shooting at the Red Hook Houses in two months. Back on Dec. 14, 2021, Conrad Waterton was shot dead in front of an apartment building at 493 Columbia St., just steps away from Friday morning’s slaying.