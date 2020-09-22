Motorcycle crash leaves one woman dead and another critically injured in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One woman is dead and another was critically injured following a motorcycle crash in the Bronx on Monday night.

Authorities say that at 9:17 p.m. on Sept. 21, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Hunts Point Avenue near Bryant Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 18-year-old Stephanie Gil and another 20-year-old woman lying in the roadway with trauma to their bodies.

A preliminary investigation found that Gil was driving her red street-bike motorcycle eastbound on Hunts Point Avenue just east of Bryant Avenue with her 20-year-old passenger when she struck the back of a parked and unoccupied blue 2003 Sterling flatbed tow truck, which was double-parked at the location. Both women were ejected from the bike and came to rest on the roadway, where they both hit their heads.

EMS responded and rushed both women to NYC Health & Hospitals/Lincoln, where Gil was pronounced dead. The passenger is currently in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.