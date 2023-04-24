Second suspect sought for cop-involved shootout at Staten Island park

Cops are still seeking a second suspect in connection to a police-involved shootout at a Staten Island Park last weekend.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, police responded to a 911 call of a dispute in Sobel Court Park, near 55 Bowen St. The fight led to a shootout, which authorities say caused grave danger to others in the park. Responding officers engaged with the two men and demanded they drop their weapons.

The suspects allegedly did not comply and one officer fired his gun, but nobody was struck by the gunfire.

One of the shooters, identified as 29-year-old Raymond Jackson, was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. Jackson, a Staten Island resident, was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon (loaded firearm) and reckless endangerment.

The second suspect fled the location on a bike in an unknown direction.

Police released security camera footage of the second suspect Monday morning.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.