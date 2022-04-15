Teen cuffed for punching transgender girl and making transphobic statements on Brooklyn street

A teenage boy was arrested for assaulting a transgender girl near a Brooklyn high school back in January.

According to police, at 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 the 15-year-old victim was nearby W. H. Maxwell Career and Technical Education High School when she was approached by the suspect. The suspect proceeded to punch the victim in the face while making transphobic statements.

The suspect then fled the scene. The victim suffered minor injuries to her face, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Following an ongoing investigation, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on April 14 and charged with assault and assault as a hate crime. His identity is being withheld due to his age.