Video shows suspects fatally assaulting man on Brooklyn street

Police have released photos and video of a pair of suspects who they believe killed a man outside of his home in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at 8:26 p.m. on May 25, officers from the 79th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man in need of help in front of 257 Lexington Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 61-year-old Victor Vega lying on the ground with trauma to his head.

Vega was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he ultimately died of his injuries on May 30. His death was later ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.

On June 8, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage, with video showing the incident:

