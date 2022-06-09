Quantcast
Brooklyn

Video shows suspects fatally assaulting man on Brooklyn street

1532-22 79 Pct Homicide 05-25-22 Pic 2
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Police have released photos and video of a pair of suspects who they believe killed a man outside of his home in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at 8:26 p.m. on May 25, officers from the 79th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man in need of help in front of 257 Lexington Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found 61-year-old Victor Vega lying on the ground with trauma to his head.

Vega was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he ultimately died of his injuries on May 30. His death was later ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.

On June 8, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage, with video showing the incident:

Photo courtesy of the NYPD
Photo courtesy of the NYPD
Photo courtesy of the NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

