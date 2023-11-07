Suspect violently assaults woman aboard Bronx subway: Cops

The suspect (left) assaulted the woman on a 5 train near E. 180th Street station in the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Police are looking for the man who assaulted a 46-year-old woman aboard a Bronx subway on Monday.

According to the investigation, the suspect approached the woman at around 4:25 p.m. while on a northbound 5 train near E. 180th Street station, before the two got into a verbal argument.

The situation quickly escalated, and the suspect slapped the victim in the face, before dragging her to the ground by her hair, cops said.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and took the injured woman to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, meanwhile, had exited the train and fled on foot before police arrived. No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Police described the suspect as standing approximately 5’10” and weighing 180 pounds, with a medium complexion and short black hair.

So far this year, the Police Department has recorded 23,277 felony assaults on the streets of the five boroughs — with 6,878 of those coming in the Bronx, according to the most recent NYPD statistics.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.